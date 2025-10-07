FAO, Nigeria collaborate to establish livestock disease-free zones, boost trade

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and Nigeria’s Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD) are deepening their partnership to transform Nigeria’s livestock sector, with a major focus on establishing disease-free zones that will safeguard animal health and unlock new trade opportunities.

At a high-level meeting in Rome, FAO Director-General Dr. QU Dongyu and Nigeria’s Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar, explored strategic interventions aimed at strengthening the country’s livestock systems. Central to their discussions were plans to reinforce animal health infrastructure, expand disease surveillance networks, improve feed and fodder production, and promote breed improvement programmes.

Minister Mukhtar emphasised the importance of disease-free zones as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s livestock transformation agenda.

“Establishing disease-free zones is central to our livestock transformation agenda. It will not only safeguard animal health but also position Nigeria as a credible player in regional and global livestock trade,” he said.

The partnership will also focus on revitalising grazing reserves, adopting climate-smart livestock practices, and enhancing capacities across the livestock value chain. These interventions are designed to boost productivity, improve food security, and enhance the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians who depend on livestock for income and nutrition.

Dr. Dongyu reaffirmed FAO’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s efforts, noting that disease-free zones are essential for meeting international sanitary standards and increasing access to premium export markets.

Both parties agreed to collaborate from the conceptualisation stage through to implementation, ensuring that interventions are sustainable, inclusive, and aligned with global best practices.

The renewed collaboration marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s drive to modernise its livestock sector, reduce transboundary animal disease risks, and strengthen its position in the global livestock economy.

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIA TRIBUNE