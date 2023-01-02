Fanwo salutes Nigeria’s youngest Chief of Staff, Asuku at 39

“He is a humble giant who has worked hard behind the scenes to assist his principal”

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo on Monday congratulated the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pharmacist Mohammed Asuku on his 39th birthday.

In his birthday message made available to newsmen in Lokoja, Fanwo described the Chief of Staff as a “defender of humanity, who has been used by God to touch many lives positively”.

“He thinks about the people. He is a blessing to humanity. Through his Foundation, he has touched many lives positively and has helped thousands reach their heights.

“I am proud of who Pharmacist Mohammed Jamiu Asuku is. We saw all these qualities in him a long time ago. He is accessible and has an open mind to issues and people.

“He is a humble giant who has worked hard behind the scenes to assist his principal.

“I have seen him intervene in life-threatening health challenges with such interventions saving lives. I know that is what he lives for. He is lovable, affable, humble and brilliant.

ALSO READ: Bello approves N172 billion appropriations bill for 2023

“It is your day our amiable Chief of Staff. May Allah continue to bless you. May you continue to progress and attain greater heights. Happy birthday sir,” the statement read.

Tribune Online understands Asuku is reportedly the youngest serving Chief of Staff in Nigeria. He was born January 2, 1984.