Fans react as Flavour features Odumeje, Phyno, others, in new album

Fans of singer and songwriter, Flavour, whose real name is Chinedu Okoli, have been reacting since he dropped his new album ‘Flavour of Africa’, which features controversial pastor, Odumeje, popularly known as ‘Indaboski Bahose’ and other artistes such as Phyno, Larry Gaga, Tekno among other notable acts.

The 16-track album was released in the wee hours of Friday. Flavour had earlier posted on his social media handles that his album of the year 2020 ‘Flavour of Africa’, would be released yesterday.

After giving Nigerians an unforgettable wedding crooner in 2014 – ‘Ada Ada’, Flavour has remained an artiste, whose music has lingered in memories over the years. The multi-talented instrumentalist is also a recipient of several ‘music video of the year’ nominations.

Some fans have also reacted about female afro pop singer, Chidinma’s absence on the new album. Over the years, both artistes -Flavour and Chidinma, have always been in the news for rumours of romantic affairs and music partnership.

One Twitter user said: “I’m happy there is no Chidinma in this album”

Another said: “I just feel we need to hear Flavour songs alone and not attached to Chidinma all the time. They have like 10-15 songs together! E don do na”.

