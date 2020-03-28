Fans blast Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile over comments on Coronavirus

Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley and his counterpart, Zlatan Ibile, received some serious bashing from twitter users on Monday when Naira Marley made a comment on the coronavirus pandemic on his twitter handle, which did not go down well with many of his followers.

The rapper on Monday on his Twitter handle tweeted, “Retweet if you don’t belive in Coronavirus”, while some of his followers re-tweeted the tweet, many lambasted him saying they were disappointed in him for making such a comment in a moment when he should use his influence as a celebrity to sensitize his followers.

“You know how much influence you have on the public and this is what you think is best to tweet at this point? Celebrities in other countries are using their influence to make the situation better ffs. You have no manners doesn’t mean you should not have sense too,” a follower replied the rapper.

Another follower who also expressed his surprise at his comment queried his education and certificate. “I thought they said you have an MSc? My bad, having degrees and being educated are two different things…ride on.” Anither fan said: “Funny enough, this guy is educated but keeps serving his followers with illiterate information and they foolishly follow him in the name of being marlians.”

Fellow rapper and close pal of Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile, who responded but in a way that annoyed many of the followers the more, mocked the followers who lambasted Naira Marley by tweeting, “you borrow hotspot yab Niaramarley now no food to eat this night!! Data wey you suppose dey use monitor giveaway online.”

He however got his own piece of the ‘yabbing’ when a female follower replied him and said: “the fact that you are a celebrity doesn’t make you someone with ratings… I blame the people that gave relevance to your pattern of song, on a normal day you shouldn’t even be considered a musician not to talk of a celebrity.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

