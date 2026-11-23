Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode, has raised concerns over the treatment of Nigerians living in the country, citing unresolved cases involving the deaths of Nigerians, alleged misconduct by some security personnel and recurring anti-Nigerian rhetoric.

The ambassador, who called for stronger cooperation between Nigeria and South Africa, said both countries must deepen their diplomatic and economic relations in the interest of Africa’s development.

He said Nigeria remained committed to strengthening its relationship with Pretoria in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for greater African cooperation.

According to him, the future of the continent is closely tied to the relationship between Nigeria and South Africa, adding that a failure by both countries to work together could have significant implications for Africa’s progress.

Fani-Kayode noted that since assuming office, he had consistently promoted dialogue, mutual respect and stronger bilateral relations between the two countries.

While acknowledging that relations between both governments remained generally cordial, he said Nigeria could not overlook issues affecting the welfare and safety of its citizens in South Africa.

“As ambassador, I would be failing in my responsibility if I did not raise concerns about the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa,” he said.

He also criticised attempts to portray Nigerians living in South Africa as criminals, insisting that the majority were law-abiding citizens making meaningful contributions to the country’s economy and society.

“Thousands of Nigerians in South Africa are law-abiding professionals, including doctors, lawyers, academics and entrepreneurs. A small minority engaged in wrongdoing should not be used to define an entire community,” he said.

The envoy maintained that anti-Nigerian sentiments expressed by some organisations did not represent the views of most South Africans, but warned that such rhetoric remained a source of concern that required sustained dialogue and mutual understanding.

He also commended Nigerian community organisations in South Africa for supporting efforts to protect the welfare and interests of Nigerians living in the country.

“Many Nigerians believe that their concerns are finally being heard and represented. I remain committed to speaking on their behalf and standing up for their interests,” he said.

Fani-Kayode urged Nigerian investors operating in South Africa to sustain their investments and expand their businesses, while also supporting fellow Nigerians facing challenges.

He assured Nigerians that he would continue to defend the country’s interests and national dignity whenever necessary.

“Wherever Nigeria’s dignity is challenged or undermined, I will not hesitate to speak out and defend the green-white-green,” he said.

He reiterated that strengthening Nigeria-South Africa relations and protecting the welfare of Nigerians in the country remained key priorities of his diplomatic assignment.