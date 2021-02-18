Fani-Kayode in Ibadan, meets Sunday Igboho

Former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Thursday met with Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, describing him as a “very passionate man.”

Fani-Kayode made a tweet about the visit saying: “I had a wonderful lunch and a very fruitful and productive meeting with my friend and brother Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) in his beautiful Ibadan home today.

“He is truly impressive and very passionate. May God be with him, his family and his entire household.”

See the tweet:

I had a wonderful lunch and a very fruitful and productive meeting with my friend and brother Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) in his beautiful Ibadan home today. He is truly impressive and very passionate. May God be with him, his family and his entire household. pic.twitter.com/QEsfKspTuA — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 18, 2021

Fani-Kayode on his part has been at the centre of a defection controversy.

Having visited some All Progressive Congress (APC) governors recently, Fani-Kayode was announced to have defected to the ruling APC.

Fani-Kayode however tweeted that he is still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sunday Igboho has been at the fore in the fight against violent herdsmen in Yorubaland with his recent visits to Ibarapa in Oyo State and to Ogun State. He was reported to be in a bid to flush out violent herdsmen from the Southwest.

However, in a recent interview, Sunday Igboho said, “I’ve played my part; I’m not leading anything anymore if others don’t rise up. If they rise up, I will follow them. Others must stand up to do the needful.”

