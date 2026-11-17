Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode, has discussed the safety and welfare of Nigerians in the country with South African government officials, raising concerns over recent killings and alleged mistreatment of Nigerian citizens.

Fani-Kayode made the concerns known during a meeting with the Director-General of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Mr Zane Dangor, on Tuesday.

The Nigerian envoy expressed concern over the recent killings of Nigerians in South Africa, the hardship faced by many citizens and alleged violations of their rights, describing such treatment as contrary to international law and human rights principles.

He reiterated that protecting Nigerian citizens remained his foremost responsibility and a fundamental obligation of his diplomatic mandate, warning that Nigeria’s patience over the persistent challenges facing its citizens in South Africa was wearing thin.

Fani-Kayode also expressed displeasure over the manner in which the South African Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, handled the recent controversy, with DIRCO indicating that the concerns would be addressed.

In a post on his official X handle after the meeting, the High Commissioner described the engagement as excellent, cordial and constructive.

“Mutual concerns regarding our bilateral relations and the events over the weekend were discussed.

“We look forward to building on the outcome of this meeting and further strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa, which are founded on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation,” he said.

He added that he looked forward to working closely with DIRCO and South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Roland Lamola, to strengthen relations between the two countries.

The High Commissioner also dismissed media reports suggesting that he was reprimanded or issued a warning during the meeting, maintaining that the engagement was a diplomatic discussion in which both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual concern.

He said the meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to diplomatic protocols, mutual respect and sustained dialogue towards resolving outstanding concerns.

Fani-Kayode further stressed the need to preserve the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and South Africa while ensuring the safety, dignity and protection of citizens of both countries.