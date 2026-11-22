I have only “interacted” with Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, twice.

The first time was a phone call years back in Abuja. He was just done as Obasanjo’s combative Minister of Aviation, playing an outsized role in the war of attrition between his then principal and his vice-president, Atiku Abubakar.

A source who was close to the cabinet told me of some unforgettable sessions between a cabinet committee put together by Obasanjo to probe his deputy over some alleged corruption and bribery cases that led to his initial disqualification from seeking the presidency in 2007, before the judiciary overturned the ban.

In the mostly charged sessions quizzing Atiku at the Villa boardroom, my source graphically described how confrontational the trio of Nuhu Ribadu, then Obasanjo’s EFCC chairman; Nasir el-Rufai, then FCT Minister; and Fani-Kayode were in asking Atiku questions about his alleged involvement in the alleged issues around his business and political orbit.

Possibly assured by their then boss that Atiku would be nowhere near the presidency after their term, the trio were said to be very scant in regard for him, considering he was a suspect under probe despite his immunity as the vice-president.

Today, 20 years later, their Obasanjo years have turned a full circle. Atiku is still running for president; the one who “rescued” him from Obasanjo’s political guardroom is the Aso Rock tenant today whose back Atiku is desperately seeking to see; Nuhu is still on the opposing side to Atiku, ensuring his Adamawa “uncle” doesn’t fulfil what now seems a lifetime ambition; and, wait for it, el-Rufai and Atiku are now buddy-buddy in the same political party!

Someone says whoever dies for duelling politicians is an eternal fool. And I add: behind him they will sit to share gworo (Hausa word for kola nut).

Back to 2008 and Fani-Kayode was battling an alleged corruption case, later adjudged as misjudged by the court, which freed him of the alleged N19 billion scam, and he got one of his aides to fix something I can’t mention here. The aide was a university classmate who sought my assistance to deliver his “Oga’s” message his own way and tried to get me to offer a defence.

But it would seem FFK isn’t one to give an “assignment” without “necessary” follow-up. He asked the aide who assisted and got my mobile number, but first asked a fellow who, I guess, was his lawyer to call me.

From the background, I was hearing his agitated voice directing the fellow to ask me a specific question which I was trying to answer to the extent of the information available to me. Then he got the phone; no niceties, no pleasantries. He went straight to “business”, asking me to witness for or against his aide. I will leave the rest of the story. I was pissed by his aggression and almost told him off. Almost immediately after his call, the cornered aide, with a trembling voice, called in, sounding thoroughly harassed.

How did anyone manage to work with FFK!

The second instance, several years after the 2008 phone conversation, was an early-morning Lagos to Abuja flight. You would notice the dawn fog in the demeanour of many on the flight, and everywhere was just quiet when the flight was called. Practically everybody moved sluggishly to the tarmac, and boarding was going on smoothly until it was FFK’s turn. The human tempest would blatantly refuse to remove his red cap for the female crew member conducting the final check-in, and the young lady was respectfully adamant.

“So you don’t know a former Minister of Aviation?” he said, to the irritation of those yet to embark, including yours sincerely. From where I was standing behind him, I was just wondering the kind of pride demon indwelling him.

Not long after, grumblings began to emerge from those he kept waiting with his tummy-churning bigmanism, and instead of just respecting himself as a former minister in charge of that sector, he stepped out of the queue and began threatening the young lady with a promised call to his successor-in-office then (name withheld).

One young fellow who was likely hot-headed like Fani was already saying, “Oga, let her do her job now”, while other passengers were walking past their back-and-forth, with eyes that could kill trained on the boastful one.

But FFK isn’t likely one the Yoruba will call omo oju (the one who reads the room correctly or doesn’t miss eye signals). As others walked into the aircraft, he kept bragging about what he had been and all that.

Writing this now, I remember Gbenga Adeboye’s song about his first trip to America where he sang, “Nibo loku ti nko wo, ewon loku ti n o de” (I was everywhere in America except prison).

If, as just a presidential aide and later Culture/Tourism, then Aviation minister, FFK thought himself beyond reproach, what should the president who appointed him do?

But we are who we are.

In Luke 14:7-11, Jesus teaches humility in a very humbling way. In the closing part, He says, “But when you are invited, take the lowest place, so that when your host comes, he will say to you, ‘Friend, move up to a better place’. Then you will be honoured in the presence of all the other guests.

“For all those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted”.

The FFK public eruption that, however, really got me was his August 20, 2020 open, abusive behaviour towards Daily Trust reporter Eyo Charles during a press roundtable in Calabar.

As I watched and rewatched him unloading on the reporter for asking who was sponsoring his multi-state tour of Southern Nigeria, calling him names and threatening him, I had wished fervently it was me in front of him. Knowing him a bully after the other two encounters, I would have answered him the way Jesus treated his kind during His earthly ministry.

If you ask me if Fani-Kayode has the temperament to represent Nigeria anywhere in the world, I would say only where bolekaja (rough tactics) diplomacy is urgently needed, and it had been needed like yesterday in South Africa.

While I disapprove of a country’s ambassador/high commissioner condescendingly placing his hand on the shoulder of the president of the host nation, there is no doubt there is raging madness emanating from Pretoria that must be cured by the rest of Africa, with Nigeria playing a leading role.

The Yoruba will sermonise about picking the right emissary for a knotty assignment.

And South Africa should deserve the most chilling of aroko (coded mystical message), only that the savagery troubling the soul of the country is evidently demon-propelled (you don’t terminate life for fun with clear eyes), and while it must be cured somehow and anyhow, a lot of wisdom would be required not to further expose Nigerians over there to the bloodthirsty isolationists now controlling the streets.

That wisdom part is what I fear is lacking in FFK’s approach in trying to cure South Africa of the madness of wilfully killing human beings and leaving their corpses on the street like dogs. You can bring a man out of the gutter, you can’t bring the gutter out of him.

While I agree that South Africa needs a gritty response from Nigeria, the notion of “were la fi nwo were” (you cure madness with madness), as comforting as it sounds, may require better and broader insight in application.

Have you ever seen an insane fellow treating patients at psychiatric wards? Even in Nollywood movies promoting traditional means of curing madness, the babalawo are always sane! South Africa is truly mad, but our envoy would have to be sane to treat Pretoria of its mental illness.

I know the notion about curing madness with madness isn’t literal in delivery and application, but the clarification here is for those cheering FFK on.

I didn’t reckon how pissed Nigerians are with South Africa over the xenophobic nonsense until the last World Cup jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Since Nigeria, as now commonplace with the male national team in recent times, didn’t qualify, participating African countries became automatic adopted teams for many Nigerian football lovers, maybe save for traditional Messi and Ronaldo faithful.

I sauntered into a pharmaceutical store when South Africa was playing its opening match against co-host Canada on June 28, trailing by a lone goal, and I just casually said, “South Africa will equalise and take this match”.

It was as if I drenched the entire place with gas and lit it up. Every single person in the shop, including the mo gbo mo ya (buffs who turn everywhere to viewing centres), protested my Afrocentrism, arguing that South Africa deserved hate from the rest of the continent. Nothing I said convinced them, including the persuasion that the current wrong political orientation in the country should not turn the country of Mandela, which the entire Africa fought for, into a pariah in the continent.

They said South Africa asked for it and is now getting it after being tolerated for too long.

And they are right.

And the rest of Africa, judging from comments I monitored from other places, truly rose against the country, which is now dutifully courting Russia to have a say in global affairs, after almost completely losing out in its own continent.

When Canada took the match by the lone goal, the celebration was like Super Eagles winning.

If South Africa doesn’t want the rest of Africa, maybe it is time the rest of Africa stopped wanting it too.

With his choleric temperament, hubris and ostentatious rhetoric, FFK is a loaded gun with a dangling trigger. He can go off anytime, not to talk of now going to South Africa with a mindset to “protect” Nigerians.

Resuming duty as Nigeria’s High Commissioner on October 27, he said his priority was to protect Nigerians and rebuild diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Pretoria.

The second agenda looks doubtful now after his first official interaction with the South African government ended in a fiasco. The original agenda of protecting Nigerians may also be doomed too soon because his well-advertised verbal war with the South African government and legacy media has attracted deeper aversion from the country’s isolationists and protectionists to Nigerians, who are already top targets for the bloodsuckers behind the deadly xenophobic attacks.

Now that it seems South Africa has descended back into Stone Age barbarism and since Nigerians over there would not readily return home even when all their businesses have been lost to the civic madness over there, I doubt if Fani-Kayode’s highly inflammable diplomacy is what is needed to keep Nigerians safe over there, as much as his roughneck personality seems to suit the job.

Whether we like it or not, Nigerians are foreigners over there and at a disadvantage. Past experiences have also shown that there is little beyond government voicing their displeasure that can be done if killings resume.

Were the bolekaja to be on a neutral ground like the United Nations, where no one holds an advantage, I would be cheering FFK on, as much as I detest how he treats those he thinks are below him.

But Nigeria currently holds no advantage in the brewing diplomatic tension between Pretoria and FFK, and once it spills onto the street, the blood that will flow mostly would be that of ordinary Nigerians struggling to make a living over there.

Considering the understanding of diplomatic immunity, except if South Africa wants to risk it all, FFK can always leave the country unhurt while his words and actions would leave many of his countrymen sojourning over there hurt beyond measure.

From the very beginning, I personally knew it was an error making him the face of the country anywhere at a time when Nigerians need peace to live through the worst affordability crisis in decades.

Even with South Africa’s erratic behaviour towards other Africans, many Nigerians in the country are already blaming FFK for renewed hostility against them. You can’t blame them for blaming him. When you are trying to finish a meal of unoiled steamed bean cake (ekuru), and someone is wiping his palms back into the plate, you just have to squirm.

When the killers take over the street, Fani’s diplomatic immunity will cover him except the attackers are specifically targeting him, which would become a major continental scandal, if any harm should come to him while there.

That isn’t so for everyday Nigerians over there. They can be killed and after a while tension will cool and the dead become just numbers in the madness gripping the country.

I know President Tinubu loves being stubborn and he’s got results where other presidents had chickened out. But this is election season and he can’t be seen trifling with Nigerians’ lives anywhere, especially in a charged space like South Africa. If FFK is going to be trouble, he should be moved. A diplomatic setting like the United Nations should suit him and his big grammar. Let him go and be playing “international” politics there since he’s an “international” guy.

Jimoh Ibrahim can be withdrawn to a quieter place since he appears to be “enjoying” the serenity of abroad more than Ondo retail politics.

I know Abike Dabiri gets off the mark occasionally, especially when addressing younger journalists she thinks she is better than during her broadcasting days, but South Africa should fit her personality and being a woman could soften things between Abuja and Pretoria.

For South Africa, the country seems to be on an irredeemable slide to self-destruction. May it not be too late for its political leadership.

My final word to FFK is from Proverbs 3:13, “Blessed is the one who finds wisdom and the one who gets understanding”.

There is a Yoruba version of it, “Ìbùkún ni fún ọmọ ọ̀dọ̀ tí ó fi ọgbọ́n ṣe”.

It translates to: “Blessed is the servant who acts with wisdom”.