Family seeks Sanwo’Olu’s help in stopping impostor

The Eletu Odibo Chieftaincy Family of Lagos Island has, through their lawyer, Mr A. R. Fatoki Esq, appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to intervene in the ongoing crisis trailing the selection process of Eletu-Odibo chieftaincy title and stop an impostor from taking over and parading himself as the Eletu Odibo elect.

All the accredited representatives of the Eletu Odibo Chieftaincy family in a letter dated April 24, 2025 in furtherance to the earlier two letters written to the government, protesting against imposition of candidate asked the governor to restrain the man parading himself as Eletu Odibo

The Eletu Odibo Chieftaincy Family of Lagos Island, the Prime Minister of the Oba of Lagos represented by the: Chief Rashidi Onilere-Eletu, Alhaji Abdulrahmon Mogaji, Mr. Olayemi Agiri, Chief Fatai Adio Lawal and Mr. Murufudeen Lawal-Eletu Odibo all accredited representatives of the Eletu Odibo Chieftaincy Family were the authors of the letter.

They appealed to the governor to caution any impostor to stop the deceitful and noisome practice of perading himself as the Eletu Odibo elect of the enviable chieftaincy stool of the Eletu Odibo of Lagos Island.

They said that by his conduct, he has continuously been ridiculing the age-long culture and the attendant traditional practices associated with the institution as well as the most revered stool of Oba of Lagos.

According to them, “This is so because of the importance of the Eletu Odibo to the Obaship position in the Isale-Eko tradition. It should be noted that there are a total number of 14 branches that make up the Eletu Odibo chieftaincy family of Lagos Island.”

They continued that, “The practice in the family of electing any member to the enviable position of the Eletu Ocdibo is usually for all the accredited representatives to pick and raise up the hand off the elected member after the usual practice of the selection through the popular Ifa corpus.

“This is contrary to the sole annoying exercise put up by one single individual i.e. Ologun-Ide of Lagos who though belonging to one of the 14 branches, did not have the blessing of all other family members, including the Olori Ebi to do what he has purportedly done.”

Fatoki said that his client expressed serious concern and worried that, “it is the obvious fact that the imposter is not a blood member of their family and not related in any way to any branch of the 14 branches that make up the family.”

Also, they made reference to an ongoing litigation in suit marked No: LD/4135LM/2022, wherein the petitioners claim that the ancestry of Prince Ajyens grandfather, Alhaji Rafiu Saka, is already being challenged in court.

“The family has publicly disclaimed any blood connection with him through several published notices,” they said.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu clamours for speedy justice for all