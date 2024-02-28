The family of the late Herbert Wigwe, the former group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, has announced arrangements for him, wife and son’s burial ceremony.

Earlier this month, Wigwe was involved in a chopper crash in the US alongside Chizoba, his wife; and Chizi, his son.

Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), was also aboard the chopper, with all passengers confirmed dead hours later.

According to the programme, the burial ceremony of the Wigwes will begin with a celebration of the professional legacy of the former GCEO of Access Holdings at the Eko Hotel in Lagos on March 4, and will end with an outing service at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers, on March 10.

The lives of Chizi and Chizoba will be celebrated in separate ceremonies scheduled for March 5 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, before a night of tributes a day later at the same venue.

A combined service of songs will be held on March 7 at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish, Lekki, followed by a Christian wake-keeping at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers.

THE BURIAL PROGRAMME TIMELINE

Celebrating Herbert Wigwe – ” A Professional Legacy”

Monday, March 4, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 2:00 pm-6:00 pm

Celebrating Chizi Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00 am

Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00 pm

Night of Tributes

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 5:00 pm

Combined Service of Songs

Thursday, March 7, 2024

RCCG, Ressurection Parish,

1 Ressurection Drive, 1st Gate,

Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki

Time: 10:00 am

Christian Wake-Keeping

Friday, March 8, 2024

Wigwe University, Isiokpo

6:00 pm

Combined Funeral Service

Saturday, March 9, 2024

RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo

10:00 am

Private Interment Ceremony

Saturday, March 9, 2024