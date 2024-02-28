The family of the late Herbert Wigwe, the former group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, has announced arrangements for him, wife and son’s burial ceremony.
Earlier this month, Wigwe was involved in a chopper crash in the US alongside Chizoba, his wife; and Chizi, his son.
Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), was also aboard the chopper, with all passengers confirmed dead hours later.
According to the programme, the burial ceremony of the Wigwes will begin with a celebration of the professional legacy of the former GCEO of Access Holdings at the Eko Hotel in Lagos on March 4, and will end with an outing service at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers, on March 10.
The lives of Chizi and Chizoba will be celebrated in separate ceremonies scheduled for March 5 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, before a night of tributes a day later at the same venue.
A combined service of songs will be held on March 7 at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish, Lekki, followed by a Christian wake-keeping at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers.
THE BURIAL PROGRAMME TIMELINE
Celebrating Herbert Wigwe – ” A Professional Legacy”
Monday, March 4, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 2:00 pm-6:00 pm
Celebrating Chizi Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 10:00 am
Celebrating Chizoba Wigwe
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00 pm
Night of Tributes
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos
Time: 5:00 pm
Combined Service of Songs
Thursday, March 7, 2024
RCCG, Ressurection Parish,
1 Ressurection Drive, 1st Gate,
Jakande Estate, Km 15 Lekki
Time: 10:00 am
Christian Wake-Keeping
Friday, March 8, 2024
Wigwe University, Isiokpo
6:00 pm
Combined Funeral Service
Saturday, March 9, 2024
RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo
10:00 am
Private Interment Ceremony
Saturday, March 9, 2024