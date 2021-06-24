Family recalls representatives from board of family estate

The Sobowale family, an arm of the late Efunroye Tinubu family has recalled its representatives from a Board of Trustees which it shares with another arm of the family; the Lumosa family, in the administration of the Efunroye Tinubu estate.

The family in a meeting it held on Saturday at Tinubu’s compound, Ojokodo, Abeokuta, Ogun State, voted to recall the chairman and secretary from the board on the grounds of old age and poor representation.

The family explained that the chairman of the BoT, Chief G. O. Fasetire, has become too old for the rigours of the position and they said their decision was based on the fact that he now suffers memory losses due to old age and does not have the strength for the running around demanded by his position while the secretary of the board, Musiliu Bakare, who was present at the meeting, was also voted out of his position unanimously.

Bakare honourably accepted the decision and pledged to support whoever the family elects to take his place on the board, adding that the peace and greater good of the family are more important than any individual’s personal interest.

The secretary to the Sobowale family, Chief Sulaimon Sanni, said there had been growing issues arising from the board in regards to several attempts to change the power of attorney holder from Afolabi Akindele, in contradiction of the family’s stance.

He added that the meeting had to debate on whether to dissolve the board permanently or recall it and the general vote was to recall current members and replace them in an election scheduled for July 10.

The meeting which was attended by no fewer than 50 members of the family lasted for over four hours and was peaceful as there was no tension among disagreeing parties though there were policemen on the ground to curtail any crisis that may occur. The meeting was adjourned to July 10 to allow more members of the family to be in attendance to elect the new board members.

It will be recalled that the other arm of the family, the Lumosa family, in which Efunroye married, had last week, recalled its two BoT members and replaced them with five new elected members as well an additional five-man-committee to supervise the board members.