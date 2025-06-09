Family picks Unilorin PRO to fill vacant Oke-Ode stool

The Akogun chieftaincy family of Oke-Ode in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state has unanimously nominated the Director of Corporate Affairs of the University of Ilorin, Mr. AbdulGaniyu Kunle Akogun, to fill the vacant stool of Akogun of Oke-Odeland.

In a statement by the secretary, Akogun Chieftaincy Family Forum (ACFF), Mr. Ismail Akogun, the stool became vacant following the demise of the sixth Akogun of the town, the late Chief AbdulRauf Tunde Akogun on January 10, 2024.

“Rising from its 2025 Annual Reunion/General Meeting in Oke-Ode last Sunday, the family said that the nomination is in anticipation of its ratification whenever a new Elesa of Oke-Ode is installed”.

The chairman of the Akogun Chieftaincy Family Forum (ACFF), who is also the Chief Imam of Ifelodun Pako Central Mosque, Amukoko, Lagos state, prayed Almighty Allah to give Oke-Ode a new progressive, and people-loving Elesa in no distant time. He also prayed for the continued peace and progress of the town.

The Akogun chieftaincy stool has been domiciled in the Akogun Boogun Compound of Oke-Ode since historic times. And the family has produced six successive holders of the traditional chieftaincy title since the time the town settled at the historic ‘Ori Oke’.

They were all renowned for their passionate commitment to the socio-cultural, economic and political development, as well as the security containment of Oke Ode town.

These former illustrious Akoguns were: Late Chief Awodokun Akogun, late Chief Sikako Akogun, late Chief Ayilara Akogun, late Chief Salami Akogun, late Chief Yusuf Akogun, and late Chief Abdulrauf Akogun.

The new Akogun-designate, Mr. AbdulGaniyu Kunle Akogun, is a well known community development enthusiast, who has deployed his knowledge, time, resources, and vast connections in the advancement of Oke Ode such that the town is currently a big force to reckon with in the committee of progressive towns in Kwara state and Nigeria as a whole.

As a renowned journalist and consummate Public Relations practitioner, Mr. Akogun has projected the name of Oke Ode town far beyond the borders of Kwara State and even the shores of Nigeria.

The Akogun nominee, who is the Director of Corporate Affairs at the University of Ilorin, is the current national Public Relations Officer of Oke Ode community, the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of Igbomina Professionals Association (IPA), and the Vice Chairman of the Igbomina-Ekiti Muslims Forum (IEMF).

As a senior official of the University of Ilorin, he has used his position to facilitate the admission of countless number of Oke Ode youths into the university, among several other beneficial contributions to the progress of the town.

