Family petitions Ondo police over death of mother of three

The family of the late Mrs Sarah Ajesi, who was knocked down by a vehicle in Akure, Ondo state capital, has raised questions on the investigation by the Ondo state Police Command into the circumstances surrounding the death of the mother of three.

The mother of three was allegedly knocked down and killed by a vehicle learner along Irese Road, in Akure, on July 18, 2022, but the family alleged that the police had not done anything about it, even though the case was reported to the police station and the suspects were arrested.

In a petition by the family’s lawyer, Ibukun Fasanmi, said the family was not pleased with the way the police command was handling the case adding that the family was seeking justice to ensure the matter was not swept under the carpet.

Fasanmi explained that the deceased and her husband were knocked down, but the husband survived the accident. He said the two people in the vehicle were arrested, but the owner of the vehicle had not been arrested and no further action had allegedly been taken by the police on the matter.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The lawyer said the family had written a letter to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, asking him to intervene to ensure justice is achieved.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the matter, said the case could not be swept under the carpet, saying the command would act since the lawyer had petitioned the CP.

“There is nothing like sweeping under the carpet in this kind of case. If the lawyer has written to the CP, he can follow it up by coming to my office, to come and check if the letter has been treated. We shall do our best on the matter,” the PPRO stated.