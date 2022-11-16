Family of nine burnt to death, two others shot dead by gunmen in Plateau community

A family of nine were burned to death and another two were shot dead by gunmen who have been terrorizing the Bokkos local government area of Plateau State

A youth president in the local government, Mr Marshal Sule, who confirmed the incident, said the killings took place in the Maikatako community of the local government on Tuesday night when a group of terrorists perceived to be on a revenge mission swooped on the community.

According to him, they arrived on motorcycles at about 11:00 p.m. and set fire to a house where a family of nine lived and ensured that they were all roasted alive, adding that while living in the community, they equally shot another two persons who were later confirmed dead.

He pointed out that the incident was a buildup to a prior attack where a vigilante was killed by some group of suspected Fulani militias on Monday, adding that in retaliation, the youths in the community mobilized for a counterattack and killed two of the attackers.

“They, however, threatened to retaliate and eventually stormed Maikatako on Tuesday, where eleven people were brutally killed.” The incident has been reported to the security agencies for prompt action,” he said.

Sule, therefore, appealed to the youths in the community to remain calm, adding that the matter has been reported to the security agencies.

Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP. Alfred Alabo, said the police are currently going after the assailants, adding that men of the command are on top of the situation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE