Family of eight escapes, nine victims rescued from building collapse in Imo

By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
The Father of eight children and his family have escaped from a 2-storey building that collapsed in Owerri Wednesday.

The father of the family who identified himself as Mr Eke Martins who narrated his experience said that he escaped from the building collapse with his family members.

He said that the unfortunate incident happened early in the morning adding that his last child sustained injuries and has been rushed to a hospital.

However, following the report of the collapse of an ongoing two-storey building at Area 5 Extension Umuguma in Owerri West LGA, Imo State Capital on Wednesday, Imo State Government through Owerri Capital Development Authority,(OCDA) has sealed up the property.

Speaking at the site of the collapsed building, the OCDA General Manager Engr. Francis Chukwu confirmed that nine victims who were trapped in the building collapsed were rescued successfully.

He however expressed displeasure over the building collapse, pointing out that an in-depth investigation will be carried out to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the building collapse.


While directing that the owner and the Engineer handling the building both of whom were not at the site at the time of the inspection visit, report to the agency with immediate effect.

The OCDA helmsman warned Developers against the use of substandard materials in building activities.

Engr. Chukwu on inspection of other buildings around the area has also directed the owners to report to the Agency for recertification pointing out that the vibration of the collapsed building can pose some effects on the existing buildings hence the urgent need for the buildings to be recertified.

