Family of 22-yr-old man beaten to death over missing phone demands justice

Though he has been gruesomely killed for an offence he did not commit, immediate family members of late Sunday Ezra, a security guard with New Trafford Hotels and Suites located at Gwallameji area of Bauchi metropolis, who was beaten to death over allegation of stealing a mobile phone while on duty last Sunday has demanded justice to assuage the injustice done to the deceased.

While speaking still on grief, grandparents of the deceased said that only justice delivered to the deceased will pacify them even though their late son will not return to them forever saying that, that is what they need from the authorities.

Grandmother of the late Sunday, Mama Saratu Fidelis-Limga said that the entire family is devastated by the unfortunate incident saying: “We are bereaved and we want the government to take action. The father of the boy is somewhere in Calabar and we told him what happened and he said he was coming. We are really grieved. We demand justice for our son that was killed unjustly’.

The old woman who could not hide her grief said that, “Any human being that loses any loved one, you know how you feel, I feel very bad. I could not sleep throughout last night (Monday) because seeing him in the condition we met him, was sympathetic” .

She added, “It wasn’t people from outside, they were his co-workers. I learnt that the owner of the hotel was the first person that started beating him and he gave the order to his boys that they should deal with him that he has money to pay. This is inhuman. They said it was a small Nokia phone that is called ‘torchlight phone’. So am calling on the government to do justice, they should do justice.”

Saratu Fidelis-Limga who is a retired Nurse described her grandson as a very jovial person who never fought with anyone and was calm at all times adding that, “you will always find Sunday smiling. Even if he has done something wrong, when you talk to him, he will say sorry and continue smiling. He is a person I know who doesn’t look for trouble. He has stayed with me for over 15 years before his untimely death.”

Also speaking, the grandfather of the deceased, Fidelis Limga, said he was told that his legs and hands were broken and he also sustained injuries on his face alleging also that he was told that it was the owner of the hotel that instructed the other workers to beat the deceased on order to extract the truth from him.

The old man said that, “From what people told me, the owner of the place was the first that started beating him and he said that he should be beaten so severely that was based on what those who went there said”.

He added that, “They went and saw that his two legs were broken, his hands were also broken and they gave him some cuts and he was thrown in one place like that and he was covered with grass. I even saw the picture with my eyes of how he was covered with the grass. Later on, they went and picked him from the hotel and took him to the hospital and then they called me that he had died, that is all I know about the incident.”

The Octogenarian said that he still can’t believe his grandson was dead and called on the Police to be just, thorough and sincere in investigating the matter and ensure that they got justice saying: “For us now, what we want is for those concerned to take action about what was done to my grandson, I mean justice for his murder.

Baba Fidelis Limga added that, “It was after he was killed that someone brought back the phone saying that it wasn’t that he stole the phone but that was after he had been killed. And because of that, I want the Police to do their job as expected and ensure that justice prevailed over the culprits who committed this wicked act.”

It would be recalled that the Tribune Online had reported the alleged killing of late Sunday Ezra, a 22-year-old young man who was beaten to death by his colleagues for alleged stealing of a mobile phone which was later found with someone else after he was killed.

All efforts to get the Police to give the details of arrest so far made in connection with the case proved abortive as the Police maintained that investigations was ongoing while some arrests have been made.