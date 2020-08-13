Family holds private burial for Richard Akinjide, Second Republic Attorney General

Second Republic Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Richard Akinjide, was on Thursday privately buried in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Tribune Online gathered that the funeral, which was attended by members of his immediate family, was held at The Chapel of Saint Peter, a chapel located within The Rock mansion of the late legal luminary.

Akinjide died at the University College Hospital (UCH) of old age related illness aged 88.

A statement signed on behalf of the family by his son, Abayomi Akinjide, said the funeral was done in consultation with the Archbishop of Ibadan Anglican Communion and the Oyo State government.

He explained that the private nature of the funeral was occasioned by “the prevailing global public health crisis” brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our beloved patriarch, Chief Richard Akinjide, who passed on peacefully to glory on 21st April, 2020, was laid to rest on Thursday, 13th August, 2020 after a private funeral service by the family at The Chapel of Saint Peter, The Rock, Jericho, Ibadan, within the family estate.

“This was done in consultation with the Archbishop of Ibadan Anglican Communion and the Oyo State government due to the prevailing global public health crisis.

“At the appropriate time, a celebration of life church service and public events will be held in his honour.

“The entire Akinjide family would like to thank the federal and state governments, our royal fathers and traditional institutions, the legal community comprising the Bar and Bench, our friends and well-wishers for their prayers and support,” the statement said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu Cries Out Over Fair Hearing, Lawyer Writes Salami Panel

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has told the Ayo Salami-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry that his rights to a fair hearing are being violated. This is contained in a letter written by Magu’s lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, dated August 11, and addressed …

FG To Deduct Money From States Over Double Taxation

THE Federal Government is set to sanction states engaging in double taxation in the country, as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, to deduct money from the source from those states…

Insecurity: NGF Calls For Investigation Into Obadiah Mailafia’s Allegation

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has called on security agencies to investigate the allegation by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, that “…one of the Northern governors is the commander of Boko Haram in…

FG Set To Pay N22.6 Billion Final Entitlement Of Ex-Airways Workers

THE former workers of the defunct national carrier, Nigeria Airways, may soon have cause to smile as indications have just emerged that efforts are on top gear to ensure the payment of the final batch of their benefits. Information flittered out early in the week of the ongoing move by the Federal Government to offset…

UNILAG Council Appoints Omololu Soyombo As Acting VC

With the removal of Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, the governing council has appointed Prof Omololu Soyombo as acting vice-chancellor. Registrar of UNILAG, Oladejo Azeez, in a statement also confirmed that Ogundipe was lawfully removed as vice-chancellor at an emergency meeting…

Audit Query: NPA Recovers $89 Million, N2.404 Billion Outstanding Rental Debts

Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday disclosed that it has recovered whooping sums of $89 million and N2.404 billion outstanding debt owed by some corporate organisations. Managing Director, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman disclosed this during the investigative hearing held at the instance of the House Committee on Public Accounts…