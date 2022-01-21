Family holds 50th remembrance prayer for late Muslim leader

FAMILY members, Islamic scholars and members of the Islamic community recently converged on the Ijebu-Ode Central Mosque Hall in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, for the 50th remembrance prayer for a popular Muslim leader in the town, the late Alhaji Rufai Banjoko Mosuro.

At the event, the scholars eulogised Alhaji Mosuro, who was the co-founder of Muslim School, Ijebu-Ode, for his pioneering efforts in the promotion of Islam, particularly in the area of the education of Muslim children, in the town, the passion for which, it was noted, drove him to become the treasurer of the then Muslim Education Committee in Ijebu-Ode.

The Mufassir of the Central Mosque, Ijebu-Ode, Sheikh Abdulahi Adeyemi, who delivered the sermon at the event, prayed for the repose of the soul of Alhaji Mosuro.

Adeyemi commended the children and grandchildren of the deceased for organising the programme and for continuously carrying the torch passed to them by their patriarch.

He urged Muslim men to prioritise the welfare of their wives and proper training of their children like the late Muslim leader did.

He advised Muslims to lead a decent life and be God-conscious at all times so that they could earn the pleasure of Allah in this world and hereafter.

The cleric implored everyone present to uphold the pillars of Islam and form the habit of reading the Qur’an always and meditating on its message so as to enrich their spiritual life.

He stressed the importance of regular self-evaluation to be able to “identify our shortcomings and improve on them and become better servants of Allah deserving of His grace and mercy.”

Adeyemi, who listed the achievements of the late Alhaji Mosuro, commended the present generation of Mosuros for organising the remembrance prayer.

Dignitaries present at the event included the Chief Imam of Ijebuland, Alhaji Ayanbadejo Gbadegesin; the Noibul Imam, Alhaji Nureni Eyinfujowo and the Eketa Adinni of Ijebu-Ode, Sheikh Abdulwahab Oleolo.

The concessionaires complained of poor cooperation from state governments who mostly delay in meeting their own part of the agreement, for instance in the area of land provision.

Another major challenge they emphasised was the lack of narrow gauge rail lines in and out of the dry ports which they noted was important to make the operation of the ports efficient.

They added that access to funds also remained a major issue even as banks and foreign investors make unreasonable demands for assets and bank bonds before the release of funds.

The concessionaires unanimously stressed the need for the ports being constructed to be given the status of port of origin and destination and also to be registered with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) upon completion.

In view of the delay in execution, the concessionaires stressed the need for a new agreement, pointing out that an agreement started in 2017 between them and the NSC but it was yet to be cleared by the Federal Ministry of Justice on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

They however commended the ICRC for its intervention and also appreciated the NSC for their support so far, noting that they were confident that under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the contracts will be sorted out.

The concessionaires pledged their commitment to see the concession to conclusion and the ports operational even as two of the concessionaires, Equatorial Marine Oil and Gas Ltd for the Katsina ports and Dala Inland Dry Port for the Kano Ports declared that their ports will commence operation before the third quarter of 2022.

Managing Director of Equatorial Marine Oil and Gas Ltd, Mr Usman Iya Abbas, informed the ICRC team that the Funtua port was already at over 85 per cent completion and was ready to launch before the end of the second quarter of 2022.

“We hope to commission this project before the end of the second quarter and the ports will become functional immediately. We are lucky to have great relationships in the shipping industry and with major shipping lines.

Managing Director, Dala Inland Dry Port Ltd., Hon. Ahmed Rabiu, concessionaires of the Kano Inland Port also hinted that the construction of the container depot was already nearing completion.

He assured that the company was working assiduously to ensure project completion and take off before the end of March 2022.

On his part, ICRC’s Director of Contract Compliance Department, Dr Ewalefoh who chaired the technical session of the meeting assured the concessionaires of the continuous support of the Commission, charging them however to send a detailed update of the contract status reports to the ICRC.

The Ag. Head, Media and Publicity of ICRC, Manji Yarling said he further enjoined the other four concessionaires who were yet to make remarkable progress in their contract execution to emulate the milestone recorded by the other two who were finalizing their constructions, so that the ports can yield the economic benefits for which the concessions were granted.

While thanking the stakeholders for honouring the invitation of the ICRC, it was resolved that going forward, there will be periodic meetings to ensure that the projects are speedily completed.