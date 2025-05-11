Family, gospel musicians, fans to bid Big Bolaji farewell May 28

Family members, fellow gospel musicians, and fans are set to bid farewell to renowned Nigerian gospel singer and minister, Bolaji Olarewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji, with a series of memorial and burial events scheduled for later this month.

Big Bolaji, a beloved gospel artist and pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), passed away on April 19 at the age of 50, following a brief illness. Known for his powerful voice and deep commitment to ministry, he left a lasting legacy in gospel music and Christian service.

His brother, gospel artiste and broadcaster Muyiwa Olarewaju, shared details of the funeral arrangements via Instagram on Thursday.

“In loving memory. Join us to celebrate the life and legacy of Bolaji Olarewaju (Big B), a true Christian whose voice touched souls and whose faith inspired millions,” the family wrote. “Though his body rests eternally, his soul lives on. Let us honour his legendary life in worship, song, and prayer.”

The farewell events will begin on Sunday, May 26, with a memorial service at Trinity House, Lagos, starting at 4 p.m. On Monday, May 27, another gathering will be held at Jogor Centre, Ibadan, at 4 p.m. in honour of the deceased.

The final funeral service will take place on Tuesday, May 28, at the same venue in Ibadan, beginning at 10 a.m.

The family emphasised that the events are meant to celebrate not just the end of a life, but the enduring influence of a man who used his voice and gifts to glorify God and inspire generations of worshippers.