Family, gospel musicians, and fans to bid Big Bolaji farewell May 28

Family members, fellow gospel musicians, and fans are set to bid farewell to renowned Nigerian gospel singer and minister, Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji, with a series of memorial and burial events scheduled for later this month.

Big Bolaji, a beloved gospel artist and pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), passed away on April 19 at the age of 50, following a brief illness. Known for his vibrant music and deep commitment to ministry, he left a lasting legacy in broadcasting, music, and Christian service.

His brother, associate pastor and broadcaster Muyiwa Olanrewaju, shared details of the funeral arrangements via Instagram on Thursday.

Read Also: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.681trn April 2025 revenue



“In loving memory, join us to celebrate the life and legacy of Bolaji Olanrewaju (Big Bolaji), who passed into glory. Though he is no longer with us, we continue to honor his work and ministry,” Muyiwa’s post wrote. “Though his body is no more, the songs of his heart will eternally live in our lives on. We honour his legacy in life.”

According to the family, several events will begin on Sunday, May 26, with a service of songs at RCCG The Lord’s Chapel, Ibadan, Oyo State.

At 4 p.m. on Monday, May 27, a lying-in-state will take place at Jogor Centre, Ibadan, also in Oyo State.

The funeral and celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, at the same venue, starting with the opening at 12 noon.

The family encouraged gospel music lovers, colleagues in the entertainment and broadcasting industry, and fans to attend and share in the celebration of his influence and impact, which spanned more than two decades.