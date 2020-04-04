Family, friends mourn Ibrahim Inaolaji

The Ibadan social establishment woke up to a sad news with the death of businessman, Alhaji Jimoh Ibrahim Inaolaji a few days ago.

The late businessman was the Chairman of Inaolaji Group of Companies. He passed away during a brief illness at his Apata, Ibadan home and was buried the same day in his hometown of Ikire, Osun State, according to Islamic rites.

One of his children, Biola hinted that the burial was a private affair, explaining his sudden demise and the decision of the family to abide with the government’s directive in combating the Coronavirus scourge.

He further disclosed that the Inaolaji family is presently observing special prayers for his repose and plan to hint the public of any activity attached to his rites later.

Alhaji Inaolaji before his death was a successful businessman and socialite. Many in the social circle would not forget his 80th birthday celebration some years ago. He rolled out the drums and invited the king of beats, Sunny Ade to thrill him, his friends and family members at a lavish ceremony in his Inaolaji Villa, Ikire, Osun State.

The deceased, who is known for his high level managerial distinction was born on May 17, 1934 at Olupele compound, Ikire.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria, Chad, Niger Commence Joint Onslaught Against Boko Haram

Poised to quell the lingering insurgency, nations around the Lake Chad basin, Nigeria, Chad and Niger have commenced a joint “massive” onslaught against Boko Haram. According to the Voice of America, tweeting at voanews.com, the joint offensive is a renewed operation following the inadequacies of the multinational force of countries… Read full story

We Will Defeat COVID-19, But I Don’t Want Any Casualty —Makinde

The governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Monday, tested positive to Coronavirus otherwise known as Covid-19. In this interview monitored on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) radio stations and the privately-owned Fresh FM 105.9, the governor, who phoned in from isolation, addressed… Read full story