The family of the late Itunu Babalola, who died in a Cote d Ivoire prison and the Federal Government of Nigeria have rejected the autopsy result on the cause of the death of the deceased lady.

Some lawyers have also reportedly volunteered to take the matter up with the Cote d’ Ivoire government at the ECOWAS Court

The father, while speaking with newsmen during a meeting with the Chairperson of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The father, Emmanuel Babalola told newsmen that he was convinced that his daughter was killed and he passionately called on Nigerians to ensure that justice is ensured.

Dabiri-Erewa also said that the Federal Government of Nigeria has rejected the autopsy report, which she described as “unacceptable”.

Details later …

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Family, FG reject autopsy result of Itunu Babalola, lady who died in Ivorian prison Family, FG reject autopsy result of Itunu Babalola, lady who died in Ivorian prison Family, FG reject autopsy result of Itunu Babalola, lady who died in Ivorian prison Family, FG reject autopsy result of Itunu Babalola, lady who died in Ivorian prison to wch we know.