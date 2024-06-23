The family of the murdered Assistant Head boy of the Airforce Comprehensive School, Kaduna, Felix Blaise, has called for justice.

A member of the family Mr. Paul asserted this while speaking to the media in Kaduna on Sunday.

Paul said the late Felix was his nephew and an orphan who lost his two parents in 2013.

He therefore said the best the Management of the school and the Nigerian Airforce can do to honour the late Assistant Head boy is to intensify efforts and unravel what led to his death.

Paul disclosed that he visited late Felix during the Sallah break and he was sound, saying he and the entire family are still in shock over the death of Felix whom he described as a brilliant and disciplined student to the core.

He said the family was informed about the death of their nephew by the Education Secretary of the Air Force-based school.

“We were assured that an investigation is currently going on to fish out the culprits and see that justice is served

“We as a family trust in the integrity of the school and the Airforce and we are confident that the killers of our son will not escape punishment.”

Late Felix Blaise before his unfortunate death was the Assistant Head boy of the school.

A media publication had earlier reported that Felix was allegedly murdered by two Senior Secondary (SS3) students in the school dormitory within the Air Force Base in Mando, Kaduna.

The Nigerian Airforce did not disclose the name of the victim and the cause of his death but said a thorough investigation is currently ongoing to unravel what led to his death.

When contacted, the management of the school forwarded a brief statement issued by the NAF Spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet yesterday.

It read, “The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, and indeed the entire NAF family are saddened by the painful and unfortunate incident of the untimely death of one of our students at Air Force Secondary School, Kaduna on 19 Jun 24.”

