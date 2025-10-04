Family demands justice over death of ex-Ondo SDP candidate, Akingboye

The family of the late former Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, has renewed its call for justice over his sudden and controversial death.

The Akingboye/Betiku family, who made this call after a meeting held in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, expressed sadness over the incident and reaffirmed confidence in the government and the police to unravel the mystery surrounding his death.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the family described the late businessman as a man who rose from humble beginnings to become a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, but lamented the circumstances surrounding his death.

Family sources said the late Akingboye was last seen by his eldest son, Mr Samuel Akingboye, who visited him a day before his death.

He explained that the son, Samuel, who resides partly abroad, said he and his father had agreed to meet again the following day before the tragedy occurred.

He, however, explained that the 68-year-old businessman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his Lagos residence.

He disclosed that the body of the late politician was reportedly discovered near the backyard leading to the boys’ quarters, with visible bruises on his face and arms, and blood-stained clothes.

According to him, at the time of the incident, the deceased’s second wife, Mrs Christianah Akingboye, four of her children, two of her siblings, and about 13 domestic staff were said to be at home with him in the compound.

Unconvinced by explanations from the household, Samuel reportedly petitioned the Lagos State Police Command, prompting the transfer of the case to the Homicide Department at Panti, Yaba, while several individuals, including family members and domestic workers, have been interrogated.

A Police source said forensic examinations and an autopsy report are being awaited to determine the exact cause of death, but the police have yet to issue a formal statement on their preliminary findings.

Meanwhile, the family commended Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for his intervention and assurance that justice would not be compromised.

In a letter jointly signed by the heads of the two families, Papa Clement Betiku and Pastor Akintemi Michael Akingboye, the family thanked the governor for showing concern and pledged support for a transparent investigation.

The letter addressed to Aiyedatiwa read: “On behalf of the entire Akingboye/Betiku extended family, we write from Okitipupa to commend and wholeheartedly appreciate the governor’s leadership and commitment to ensuring that justice is done. Justice must be served without fear or favour, and no attempt to cover up this case will be tolerated.

“The family is deeply concerned and determined to see this matter through to its logical conclusion. We reaffirm that whoever is found to have had a hand in this grievous act will not escape both the wrath of God and the due process of law.

“Likewise, any attempt by anyone, in any form, to cover up the truth will be met with the stiffest resistance from the family and from all lovers of justice.”

The family also lauded the Nigeria Police Force for its swift response and professional handling of the investigation, urging the command to pursue the case to a logical conclusion.

“We also acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly through the Homicide Department at Panti, Yaba, Lagos, for their commitment, physical analysis, and scientific approaches deployed so far in the investigation.

“However, we urge that no stone should be left unturned until the real cause of OBA’s death is unravelled and justice is transparently and conclusively served.

“As a family, we remain unwavering in our resolve to ensure that the mystery behind his sudden passing is exposed and that justice is done in honour of his memory, in the interest of the state, and for the sake of posterity

“We once again commend and back Your Excellency for your intervention and continuous commitment to justice. May God grant you wisdom and strength as you steer Ondo State forward in fairness and truth,” the statement added.

Until his death, Akingboye was a prominent politician in the state, businessman and philanthropist with investments in real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture.

His death has continued to attract public attention and debate as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding it continues.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

