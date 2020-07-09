Family cries out to IGP, CP over killings at Evwreni community in Delta

The Ajogbe family of Evwreni community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police CP, Delta State Police Command, Mr Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, to halt the drifting spate of alledged organised killings in the community.

The family also called on the Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to take urgent steps to closely monitor the traditional ruler of Evwreni community, HRM Oghenekevwe Kumane whose hands, they believe, are allegedly unclean.

Speaking for the Adjobe’s family at a press conference held on Tuesday at Ughelli, Dr Lucky Adjogbe said the outlawed Bakassi Boys led by one Kelly Omojugheri allegedly masterminded the murder of his younger brother, Mr Sylvester Adjogbe and injured scores when they invaded their family compound at Evwreni community on July 1, 2020.

He said a week after the gruesome murder of 35-year-old Adjogbe, instead of the police at A-Division, Ughelli to unmask the perpetrators, they were rather harassing and intimidating an injured witness, Omamuyovwi Akpuruekpo, over the murder.

He also wondered why the police have taken their attention off HRM Oghenekevwe Kumane, from whose custody a locally-made gun was allegedly recovered few hours after the incident

Dr Adjogbe alleged that it was a common knowledge that the killing was executed by the outlawed vigilance group, Bakassi Boys who were on the rampage on the fateful day of the incident allegedly on the order of the Evwreni traditional ruler.

He recalled that on March 22nd, 2020, one Okakor Omoghene was allegedly killed without provocation by the Bakassi Boys and the body of the deceased yet to be found till date.

In yet another skirmish, Adjogbe said two persons, Mr Marcus Uba and a teenage girl, Miss Esther Kowfigho were shot and the house of one Mr Matthew Uba destroyed while the A-Division of Ughelli Area Command of the Nigeria Police have neither apprehended nor prosecuted anyone for the crime.

“Emboldened by the lack of the police to act adequately, on June 20, 2020, the immediate past Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Engr Sam Adjogbe, escaped assassination attempt along the East/West road close to the community.

“No arrest has been made so far even when he petitioned the police authority, those behind it are walking freely at Evweni, while the police look way,” he alleged.

The family, therefore, called on the IGP, Muhammed Adamu and the Delta CP, Hafiz Inuwa and Governor of Delta State Senator Okowa to investigate the gruesome murder of Mr Sylvester Adjogbe and other uninvestigated killings in the community.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Muhammed Inuwa and Onome Onovwakpoyeya did not respond to calls made to their mobile lines. CP Inuwa also did not respond to a text message.

But CP Inuwa reportedly denied the allegations heaped against the police, challenging any of the parties to come with proof that the command compromised in its line of duty.

“Is it because we failed to be bought over? Nobody can use us to commit or perpetrate mayhem. Nigeria Police Force has outgrown that,” he averred.

