Family calls for justice as man allegedly kills wife in Osun

The family of a 26-year-old woman, Fayoke Akande, has cried out over the death of their daughter, who was allegedly killed by her husband.

The husband identified as Koyede Omolebi, allegedly killed his wife at their home in Imose Street, Erin Oke.

The deceased uncle, Mr Olu Akande, who spoke with Nigerian Tribune, said the husband called the deceased mother on the morning of May 14, informing her of the death of her daughter.

Akande said the case was reported at the police station and urged the Osun State Police Command to ensure justice is served on the matter.

Mr Akande said the deceased met her husband while schooling at Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, and got pregnant, adding that she moved into his house without the consent of the family.

His words, “On the morning of May 14, he called the mother of the deceased to inform her about the death of her daughter and we suspect fuel play. We know the man killed our daughter.

“We are urging the state government to help us on this matter. All we want is Justice for our daughter. She shouldn’t die like that. Her killer must be brought to book,” Mr Akande pleaded.

Mr Akande said that the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department, adding that an autopsy was carried out on Saturday at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa last week Saturday.

“The case is now at the homicide unit of the state Criminal Investigation Department, and an autopsy was carried out last week Saturday. All we want is Justice.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed that, the matter was reported to the command and that, the first suspect, who is the deceased husband is presently being quizzed at the State Criminal Investigations Department of the command.

He said, further investigations on the case are ongoing and promised to get to the root of the matter.

