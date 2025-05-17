Family, associates celebrate Joy Nwosu at 50

It was a milestone celebration as family, friends, colleagues, and associates gathered to honour one of Abuja’s rising entrepreneurs and accomplished businesswomen, Mrs Joy Ojochide Nwosu, on the occasion of her golden jubilee.

Mrs Nwosu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eazijoy Table Water, marked her 50th birthday with joy and gratitude, celebrating not only the achievement of reaching this significant age but also her inspiring success story and positive impact on the community.

Read Also: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.681trn April 2025 revenue

Expressing heartfelt thanks, the celebrant acknowledged God’s grace and the gift of life, stating that she is grateful to be a blessing to her immediate family, her community, and society at large.