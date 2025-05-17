Society Gist

Family, associates celebrate Joy Nwosu at 50

Tunde Ayanda
Joy Nwosu at 50

It was a milestone celebration as family, friends, colleagues, and associates gathered to honour one of Abuja’s rising entrepreneurs and accomplished businesswomen, Mrs Joy Ojochide Nwosu, on the occasion of her golden jubilee.

Mrs Nwosu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eazijoy Table Water, marked her 50th birthday with joy and gratitude, celebrating not only the achievement of reaching this significant age but also her inspiring success story and positive impact on the community.

Expressing heartfelt thanks, the celebrant acknowledged God’s grace and the gift of life, stating that she is grateful to be a blessing to her immediate family, her community, and society at large.

