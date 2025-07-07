Family announces burial of late Dowen student, Oromoni’s mother

The family of late Dowen Student, Sylvester Oromoni, has announced the burial plans for his mother, Mrs. Rosemary Oromoni.

Sylvester’s mother reportedly died in November 2024 from a blood pressure-related condition.

Her death comes three years after the tragic passing of her 12-year-old son, a Dowen College student, who allegedly died from bullying and ingestion of harmful substances.

She reportedly died seven months after a Lagos court ruled on the family’s claims.

Based on an obituary circulating online, Mrs. Rosemary Oromoni passed away at the age of 57, with her burial set to take place between August 7 and 9, 2025.

A tribute night would be held on August 7 at the family compound in Kumagbe Estate, Warri, while the late Dowen student’s mother’s burial would follow on Saturday, August 9, in her hometown in Warri South, Delta State.

After the burial, a reception will follow at the family compound to conclude the funeral rites.

