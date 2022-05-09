Families of victims of Abuja-Kaduna train call for rescue of loved ones

42 days after the tragic attack and abduction of passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, the families of the abducted passengers have expressed displeasure over the insensitivity of the government towards the rescue of their loved ones.

Expressing their pains at a press briefing, on Monday, in Abuja, the families vowed to resist plans by the government to resume the operations of the Abuja-Kaduna train services unless their abducted family members are rescued alive.

Idayet Yusuf who spoke on behalf of the families, said: “It has been 42 long days of living in fear, virtually no sleep, no bath, wearing the same clothes, under the scorching sun and rain, and exposed to extreme environmental hazards. The emotional, psychological, mental, and physical torture arising from these conditions are only imaginable.

“Among the abducted passengers are children, some as young as 3 years old, pregnant women, women including an 85-year-old great grandmother, and others. Some of these victims have health challenges requiring daily meditations, which they have had no access to in the last 42 harrowing days. We read in the news that one of the pregnant women in captivity delivered her baby in the forest,” She stated.





While lamenting the government’s failure to rise to the occasion and rescue their loved ones, they accused the minister of transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, Nigeria security agencies as well as the Nigeria Railway Corporation of their insensitivity to the plight of the families of the victims.

Members of the families who took turns to express their frustrations, questioned the rationale behind government plans to resume train services along the route when the passengers who travelled on the same route 42 days ago are yet to arrive at their destinations alive.

One of them, Dr Ba’ Abba Muhammad said: “We believe the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, alongside his security and intelligence chiefs, have been given assurance that a positive outcome of these efforts would be apparent soon.

“We must, however, register our displeasure with the way and manner the minister of transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has been handling this tragic event since it occurred. Just a few days after 28 March, Mr Amaechi was seen running around the stadium in Port Harcourt where he declared his intention to become the next President of Nigeria. We had expected Mr Amaechi to be running around to get his abducted passengers rescued.” He lamented.

They further called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency direct the various heads of the nation’s security agencies to quickly rescue their families from the kidnappers’ den as well as put measures in place to guarantee the safety of Nigerians.

