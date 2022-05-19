Families of abducted passengers kick against planned resumption of train service

Families and friends of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have kicked against the resumption of train service by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Monday.

The families warned further that the authorities should not dare their patience.

Recall that the train was attacked on March 28, 2022, and over 60 passengers were abducted by terrorists suspected to be members of Ansaru, a breakaway faction of the Boko Haram.

The families noted that unless their abducted beloved ones were rescued unhurt, they would resist any attempt to resume the train services.

The position of the families was made known by Dr Abdulfatai Jimoh while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday.

According to him, “Today is the 52nd day our loved ones were abducted and all the Railway Corporation was interested in was the resumption of train services.”





He described the action of the corporation the resumption as most insensitive, considering the fact that the 61 victims of the train attack were still languishing in the kidnappers’ den.

Jimoh said: “It has been 52 long days of captivity, fear, anxiety, tears, agony, trauma, and recently, despair. We cannot wait for this to come to an end. Amidst this depressing situation, the NRC announced its planned resumption of train services on Monday, May 23, 2022.

“Nigerians have clearly expressed their opposition to this highly insensitive decision of the NRC given that 61 Nigerian citizens are still languishing in the deep forest in the hands of their abductors. Moreover, can the NRC guarantee the safety of prospective passengers?

“We have been kept in the dark to continue agonising and indeed some family members are now on the verge of mental instability. One can only imagine the physical, mental, and emotional status of our relatives in captivity.

“We, the relatives of abducted passengers, are proud Nigerians with clear identities. We are not ghosts and we are certainly not faceless as alleged by the management of the NRC in their press release.”