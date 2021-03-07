Fame, money is only bonus in music, Leczy says

Over time the controversial debate, as to why many musicians start the career in the first place is for fame and riches. Although many artists have issued statements claiming this to be untrue.

But fans are not having and looking at the lavish lifestyle many musicians live and the number of artist waiting for the big break, this seems like a debate that will go on to the end of time.

Another artist who is looking to defend the mysterious reason why many musicians take music as a career part. Leczy says; “fame and money is only a bonus in music, and though we are grateful we are been blessed with materialistic wealth, the main riches in music comes from the joy of seeing others happily vibe to your music.”

The fast-rising Nigeria and South Africa based afro and hip hop talent is obviously enjoying making music with his unique sound and style the artist already brands himself as a big game in the music industry since the release of his previous smash “Am A Boss” & “Dripping Like Leczy.”

