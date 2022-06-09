Falz out with fifth studio album, ‘BAHD’

Nigerian award-winning musician and actor, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana earlier today released his 5th studio album titled, ‘BAHD’.

Following his critically acclaimed 2019 album, ‘Moral Instruction’, Falz returns with a 12 track album.

Falz’s new project ‘BAHD’ demonstrates exactly why the Nigerian superstar is one of the most sought-after artists in Nigeria. From the smooth notes of “All Night” — a track showcasing effortless lyricism across a flawlessly produced beat offering sleek piano keys and moody percussion — to the more upbeat, percussive-leaning “Gentleman”, “Beautiful Sunflower” a melodic track featuring Award Winning Musician, Tiwa Savage and jazz-infused offering “Woman”, featuring Lagos-based duo The Cavemen — Falz serves up twelve beautiful songs, all wonderfully unique in their own way. BAHD further demonstrates Falz’s distinctive style of music.

Falz enters into a completely new dimension with this project, experimenting with rather uncharacteristic sounds.

Speaking on the project, Falz says, it’s a blend of intimacy and vulnerability served on a sweet and dreamy plate.

“I am in a realm in my life where I am taking a lot more risk with emotions and I am projecting that on this body of work.”

Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana has established himself as one of Nigeria’s top entertainers through his incredible work as a singer, rapper and actor accompanied by his four award-winning solo albums. He is well decorated with various awards and accolades, some of which include the BET Award (2016 Best New International Act), Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (2016 Best Actor in a Comedy) , The Headies (2019 Best Rap Single), Headies 2019 (Album of the Year), The Headies 2021 (Best Rap Single).





With the release of BAHD alongside his relentless work rate across his acting and personal record label B.A.H.D Guys Entertainment, Falz continues to provide us with authentic, compelling sounds from Nigeria.

The album sees production from Chillz, Le Mav, Willis, The Cavemen, Louda, Blaise Beatz , Clemzy and DuktorSett.

