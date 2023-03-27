By: Taiwo Amodu – Abuja

House of Representatives member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency and Secretary, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Honourable James Faleke, has withdrawn from the Kogi State governorship race.

Faleke did not appear before the

Senator Abubakar Sodangi-led panel screening APC aspirants ahead of the party’s primary election fixed for April 10.

Loyalists of Honourable Faleke across the three senatorial districts in the North Central state had last month bought the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for him ahead of the governorship election which is expected to hold in November.

The Secretary of the APC PCC in a statement, said he took the decision not to contest the election in deference to national interest.

He said: “I am of the opinion that my personal interest must not override national interest. I, alongside several other supporters, worked hard for the election of our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It would be out of place for me to jump out of the team to start pursuing personal goals.

“The people that bought form on my behalf meant well and I appreciate them. I am pleading with them and my other numerous supporters in Kogi State to see the larger picture and to note that I am still with them in spirit, body and soul. I will continue to contribute to the development of the state.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE