The Nigerian media was on Sunday called upon to challenge political parties and their candidates to commit themselves to ending child illiteracy and addressing the growing number of out-of-school children in the country.

Mr Femi Falana, a Lagos-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and rights crusader, made the call in a statement personally signed by him. He also tasked journalists with demanding concrete programmes and policy commitments from candidates contesting political offices on how they intend to guarantee every Nigerian child access to free and compulsory basic education.

The SAN further expressed concern that successive governments had failed to implement existing constitutional provisions, laws and court judgments guaranteeing children’s right to education, despite the enormous resources available to the country.

Referring to Section 18 of the 1979 and 1999 Constitutions, the legal luminary posited that the government was required to ensure that educational opportunities were available to all citizens, including primary, secondary, university and adult education, as and when practicable.

Explaining that the Federal Government and state governments had enacted laws making primary and junior secondary education free and compulsory for children, following sustained pressure from Nigerians and the international community, Falana particularly referenced Section 2(1) of the Compulsory, Free Basic Education Act, which requires every government in Nigeria to provide free, compulsory and universal basic education for children of primary and junior secondary school age.

Furthermore, he drew attention to Section 15 of the Child’s Rights Act, which, according to him, guarantees every child the right to free, compulsory and universal basic education and places the responsibility for providing such education on the government.

Falana stated that the Child’s Rights Act, which applies to the Federal Capital Territory, had been domesticated by states across the federation through the enactment of their respective Child’s Rights Laws, in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Nigeria ratified in 2001.

The SAN posited that funding for the Universal Basic Education programme was designed to come from a federal block grant of at least two per cent of the Federal Consolidated Revenue Fund, alongside a minimum 50 per cent counterpart contribution from state governments.

Falana insisted that tuition, textbooks, school meals and classroom services in public primary and junior secondary schools were supposed to be provided free of charge under the compulsory basic education programme.

He warned that charging fees in public primary and junior secondary schools was illegal under the relevant legislation and could attract a fine of up to ₦10,000 or three months’ imprisonment.

Falana also reiterated that parents and guardians were legally required to ensure that their children attended and completed primary and junior secondary education.

The senior lawyer insisted that parents who failed to discharge this responsibility could face reprimands, community service, fines ranging from ₦2,000 to ₦5,000 or imprisonment of between one and two months.

Regarding the government’s social intervention programmes, the SAN recalled that the National Social Investment Programme Agency Act provides for children in public primary schools to benefit from a free meal daily through the Federal Government’s National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme.

Falana, however, lamented that the programme had been discontinued without any explanation.