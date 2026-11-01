Falana requests prosecution of Sowore’s attackers in Ado-Ekiti

A Lagos-based human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Sunday charged the Ekiti State Police Command to immediately arrest and prosecute the suspected thugs who attacked the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, in Ado-Ekiti.

The SAN equally urged the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice to take over the prosecution of two suspects, Joseph Rotimi Olabiowonu, popularly known as Metilo, and Opeyemi Adedoyin, who are accused of abducting and assaulting Sunday Ogunsakin, leading to his death.

Falana made the request in a statement on Sunday while expressing sadness over what he described as the growing incidence of political violence, thuggery and unlawful killings in Ekiti State.

While recalling past incidents of political violence in the state, the human rights crusader referenced the alleged killings of Dr Ayo Daramola, Tunde Omojola and Engr Kehinde Fasuba by a notorious killer squad allegedly operating because of political differences.

Falana maintained that the criminal gang also threatened the lives of other prominent indigenes of the state, just as he noted that although suspects were arrested and charged with the murders before the Ekiti State High Court, the cases were allegedly compromised by powerful political interests.

The senior lawyer stated that the failure to ensure justice in those cases had contributed to the persistence of political thuggery and unlawful killings in the state.

Falana equally recounted the circumstances surrounding the death of Sunday Ogunsakin following an alleged attack on 14 September 2026.

The SAN alleged that Olabiowonu, a former chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and Adedoyin invaded Ogunsakin’s residence in Afao-Ekiti over a land dispute.

According to the human rights lawyer, the victim was abducted and severely assaulted before the suspects allegedly pushed him out of a moving vehicle, causing serious head injuries.

“Ogunsakin was subsequently rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), where he was pronounced dead.

“The two suspects were arrested and investigated by the Ekiti State Police Command under Commissioner of Police Michael Falade before being arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court in Ado-Ekiti,” he said.

Falana commended the magistrate for ordering their remand in a correctional facility pending legal advice from the state Attorney-General, despite alleged pressure from powerful interests.

Falana further urged the state Ministry of Justice to take over the case involving Olabiowonu and Adedoyin and ensure that they are charged before the High Court for alleged abduction, torture and murder.