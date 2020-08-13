Falana petitions Ekiti CP over alleged rape of 16-yr-old groundnut hawker

Chairperson of Women Empowerment and Legal Aid, Mrs Funmi Falana has petitioned the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo demanding a prompt investigation into the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in the state.

The wife of the Lagos based human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana in a petition dated 11th August 2020 and addressed to the CP, alleged that the girl, a groundnut hawker was sexually molested by a commercial motorcyclist in Ado-Ekiti metropolis.

The petition signed by a Legal Practitioner, Taiwo Omidoyin of Falana & Falana Chamber, revealed that the victim was allegedly raped inside a bush within the vicinity of the State Secretariat, Ado-Ekiti, while hawking groundnut on August 10, 2020.

Falana stated that the teenager was approached by the motorcyclist, promising to give her a ride to a waiting customer but allegedly took the victim to another strange location, where he allegedly molested the girl sexually.

He said, “We received a complaint from the family members of our client, Miss Folasade, a 16-year-old girl who was a victim of rape, assault, and inhuman treatment.

“Our client was around the vicinity of Secretariat Road, Ado Ekiti, on 10th August 2020 when a motorcycle rider approached her that someone requested to buy groundnut, which she sells on the next street.

“The motorcyclist offered to convey her to the purported customer. As soon as the girl joined her, the motorcycle rider rode off to an unknown destination, tricked, threatened, assaulted her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her, after robbing her of some money.

“It was some neighbours who heard the noise of our victim that rushed into the said apartment, got hold of the perpetrator and handed him over to the police.

“We have heard that the perpetrator is being detained while our client is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.”

Falana said the petition was primarily targeted at urging the police to do a thorough investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of the culprit, to sanitise the state and rid it of these prowling rapists.

