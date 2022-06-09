Fake soldiers arrested for extortion in Kano

Kano State Police Command has arrested two fake soldiers for allegedly using military uniforms and other identifications to rob, and extort money and other valuables from individuals at night.

The command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident, said that “a victim, Joseph Ifeanyi Usalo of Kofar Ruwa Market Kano complained that the same syndicate including Miracle Nnamoko with another person dressed in Military Camouflage went to his shop located at Kofar Ruwa Market, intimidated and forced him to transfer the sum of N20,000 into Miracle Nnamoko’s bank account and the sum of N35,000 into an account bearing Chidera Anuna.”

He also disclosed that the suspects also made away with his iPhone 12 Pro Max Mobile phone valued at N780,000 and also retrieved the password of the mobile phone from him.

The PPRO added that the continuous intelligence-led surveillance operations in the area led to the arrest of Miracle Nnamoko of Belatus Road, Sabon Gari Quarters.

The suspect has confessed to the crime and mentioned Chidera as the owner of the camouflage uniforms as his accomplice.

The PPRO further disclosed that he was investigated and charged to Magistrate Court Number 64 Ungogo for prosection.

Meanwhile, the police said, Chidera was also arrested by the personnel of 455 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force Kano while he was dressed in suspected military camouflage at Sabon Gari Quarters Kano and handed over to Kano State Police Command.

Chidera was found in possession of two iPhones mobile handsets and an Infinix mobile phone suspected to be stolen items

He also confessed to the crime revealing that he is neither a military officer nor any security personnel.

The PPRO, therefore, disclosed that the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of the investigations.