Edozie Akunyili, the son of the late Dora Akunyili, former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has expressed apprehensions about the sacrifices his family made for Nigeria, questioning their value.

Edozie shared his sentiments in response to discussions on the social media platform X, where users expressed outrage over the increasing prevalence of counterfeit consumer goods in markets across the country.

One user highlighted Dora Akunyili’s impactful efforts, while another recounted an incident when her house and office were simultaneously burned down.

In a series of tweets, Edozie acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family for Nigeria, emphasizing the ongoing challenges of corruption and impunity. He lamented the loss of his parents and questioned whether the sacrifices were worthwhile.

Edozie explained that his mother’s dedication to her work at NAFDAC led to a delayed medical procedure, eventually revealing cancer.

In his words on Tuesday, Edozie stated, “Nobody has sacrificed more for Nigeria than our family, and yet we constantly ask ourselves if it was worth it.”

He expressed frustration with the prevailing corruption and impunity in the country, lamenting that his mother lost her life amidst lies, corruption, and dirty politics.

Dora Akunyili passed away at a specialist cancer hospital in India on June 7, 2014, after a two-year battle with uterine cancer.

Her husband, Chike Akunyili, was killed on September 28, 2021, in Umuoji, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

