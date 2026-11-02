Fake nuclear warnings issued after Ukrainian, Russian air alert apps hacked

Emergency alert applications in Ukraine and Russia have been hit by cyberattacks, resulting in the circulation of fake warnings about nuclear, radiation and chemical threats to residents in both countries.

The incidents occurred hours apart on Sunday night, November 1, raising concerns about the security of digital platforms used to warn civilians about incoming attacks and other emergencies.

According to reports, Ukraine’s widely used Air Alert application sent false notifications warning of radiation threats in Kyiv, a possible chemical attack and street fighting in the capital.

Some users also received a message claiming that Russia had launched its nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile towards Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force dismissed the warnings, saying there was no radiation threat and urging residents to remain calm.

“The Air Alert application has probably been subjected to hostile interference. There is no radiation threat! Stay calm and follow our updates on our channel,” the Air Force said in a statement.

The app’s developers also confirmed unauthorised interference and temporarily suspended its operations while working to restore the service.

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Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation advised residents to rely on other official emergency notification channels during the disruption, while air raid sirens remained operational.

Hours later, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that its own mobile application had been hit by a cyberattack, resulting in the circulation of false information.

According to several reports, the fake notifications claimed that nuclear warheads had been launched towards Russian regions and advised residents to stock up on food and seek shelter.

The ministry confirmed the attack, saying its technical team was working to restore the application. It also stressed that the mobile app was only an additional information service, while other public warning channels, including sirens, text messages, television and radio broadcasts, remained operational.

Neither country had established whether the two incidents were connected or independently confirmed the identities of those responsible.

The incidents come amid continued hostilities between the two countries, with cybersecurity concerns extending beyond military and government networks to digital services used by civilians.

(BBC)