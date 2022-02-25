Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary in Kwara

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 41 years old AbdulKadir Bolaji, who allegedly goes about parading himself as a soldier and two other suspects for a series of burglary incidents in Lakele community, Oro in Irepodun local government area of the state.

The other two suspects arrested with AbdulKadir are Olalekan Adeniyi, 32, who allegedly runs a shop where stolen items are being displayed and sold to unsuspected buyers as second hand or Tokunbo and their accomplice, Dare Ajiboye, 31, who claimed to be a disc jockey (DJ) and also working as sales boy at Olalekan shop.

According to a release signed by the spokesman of the NSCDC in Kwara state, Babawale Afolabi, the three suspects and others, now at large, were responsible for numerous cases of burglary and theft that had become rampant in Lakele area in Oro town.

“For the past few months there have been reported cases of burglary and theft in Lakele area, Oro, irepodun local government of the dtate and the community in collaboration with the NSCDC officers in the area decided to track down those behind the nefarious acts”.

He also said that efforts of the community and the NSCDC paid off recently when some of the stolen items were found at a shop in that community and further investigations revealed that stolen items from burglary and housebreaking were being sold at that shop.

Items recovered from the shop include plasma televisions, play stations, CCTV cameras (360 degrees) among others.

The command said that the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Makinde Ayinla, had been briefed of the incident and had ordered manhunt for other members of the gang while further investigations continued.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary in Kwara Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary in Kwara Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary in Kwara Fake military officer, two others arrested for burglary in Kwara