Fake doctor arrested for allegedly killing patient through unsuccessful surgery in Bauchi

One Andrew Godwin suspected to be a fake medical doctor has been arrested by the Joint Taskforce Base 14 Boi, Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State.

The suspected fake Medical Doctor who hails from Nasarawa state was arrested on Sunday for carrying out an unsuccessful surgery which led to the death of Joshua Haruna, 45 years old a resident of Gambar Lere in the LGA.

A report from the area indicated that the suspect has been living in Gambar Sabon Layi in Tafawa Balewa for a few years now where he is carrying out his illegal business on unsuspecting members of the public.

The fake Doctor operates as a medical chemist but has not acquired any medical certificate or approval from the relevant authorities to enable him to operate.

He was reported to have cut open the stomach of his patient and was left like that till the following day.

An unconfirmed report from the community revealed that Mr Andrew Godwin had performed unsuccessful surgery on many people who later died as a result of the complications that followed the unprofessional actions.

The JTF officer who arrested him said that they have arrested the fake health worker and handed him over to the Police in the Bogoro Division for further investigations.

The case has been transferred to Tafawa Balewa Police Station because Gambar Sabon Layi is in Tafawa Balewa LGA while Gambar Lere is located in Bogoro LGA.

The deceased was until his death the former ward Chairman of APC, Boi C ward in Bogoro LGA and Campaign Coordinator of Sen. Lawal Yahaya Gumau.

