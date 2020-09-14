Fake crude oil merchant bags 21 years in Lagos

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has convicted and sentenced a fake crude oil merchant, Adesanya Olufemi, to twenty-one-year imprisonment, for defrauding a lady, Oluwatoyin Akinwole of the sum of N33, 617.000.00 (thirty-three million, six hundred and seventeen thousand Naira only).

The convict was arraigned by the Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), alongside one Awojobi Ganiu, on December 11, 2018, on a four-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining money by false pretence.

The petitioner, Oluwatoyin Akinwole, alleged that the defendants, who claimed to be into the crude oil business, had approached her to join them in the business sometime in 2017. However, the defendants, after receiving money from her, reneged on the agreement mutually made by them.

One of the counts read: “That you, Adesanya Olufemi and Awojobi Ganiu sometime in 2017 at Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of N33,617.000 (thirty-three million, six hundred and seventeen thousand Naira only) by false pretence, the property of Mrs Oluwatoyin Akinwole, on the representation that you are into the crude oil business, which representation you knew was false.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them, thereby leading to their full trial.

However, the trial eventually involved Olufemi alone, as the second defendant, Ganiu opted for a plea bargain by pleading guilty to the charges.

During the course of the trial of Olufemi, prosecution counsel, Daji Samuel, presented five witnesses, including Akinwole, also known as Toyin Texas, and also tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence by the court.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Dada convicted and sentenced Olufemi to 14 years imprisonment on count one and another 14 years on count two.

He was also convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment on count four. He, was, however, discharged on count three. The sentences run concurrently from the date of his arraignment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Not Yet Uhuru •Will Nigerians’ Indifference Spark Its Second Wave?

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…

Yoruba Summit Group Issues Red Alert On Nigeria

THE regular meeting of the Yoruba Summit Group has ended. It undertook an in-depth review the state of Nigeria in relation to the interests and aspirations of the Yoruba Nation…

Heed Obasanjo’s Warning Now, Leaders Tell Buhari

EMINENT leaders and elder statesmen from across the country have tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the warning by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the country is now more divided and nearing a failed state status, calling for urgent move to pull the country…

Crisis Rocks South-West PDP Again

THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West Zone has deepened as members of the Caretaker Committee have dissociated themselves from a statement credited to the chairman of the committee, Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, on who should be the leader…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel… Fake crude oil merchant | Fake crude oil merchant | Fake crude oil merchant | Fake crude oil merchant