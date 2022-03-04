Nollywood actress recently marked her birthday with pomp and celebration at the Federal Palace Hotel with celebrities in tow. At the ceremony, she also bagged a new endorsement deal with Kayode Obembe real estate company.

The celebrity party which was themed #FaithiaUnusual witnessed top Nollywood stars such as Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe, Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Wumi Toriola and other dignitaries including MC Oluomo, IBD Dende, Desmond Elliot among others.

During the event, the celebrant, Faithia Williams bagged the endorsement deal with Kayode Obembe properties and was gifted a brand new car by the CEO, Pastor Kayode Obembe.

Speaking on the endorsement, Faithia Williams said, “This endorsement deal means a lot to me because the company resonates with what the Faithia Williams brand portrays. I want to say a big thank you to Pastor Kayode for this great opportunity to collaborate with the brand and I promise to be a good ambassador”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Faithia Williams bags endorsement deal on birthday with real estate company Faithia Williams bags endorsement deal on birthday with real estate companyFaithia Williams bags endorsement deal on birthday with real estate company Faithia Williams bags endorsement deal on birthday with real estate company