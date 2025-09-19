Faith leaders urge philanthropy to bridge poverty gap

RELIGIOUS leaders have called for increased philanthropic support for the poor and vulnerable in society, saying such acts are essential to tackling poverty, fostering love and promoting unity.

The appeal was made during the first Interfaith Interaction on Philanthropy organised by the Al Habibiyah Islamic Society (AIS), themed ‘Fostering Community Action through Faith-Based Giving’, held last week at the AIS National Headquarters in Guzape, Abuja.

In separate interviews with our correspondent, Uztaz Abdulrahman Alalubosa, Archbishop John Praise Daniel, and Reverend Father George Ehusani all expressed concern over the growing poverty gap and urged individuals, corporate organisations, religious institutions and affluent members of society to come to the aid of the underprivileged.

Uztaz Alalubosa described philanthropy as an act beloved by Allah and said it plays a crucial role in improving societal welfare.

“In the society we find ourselves today, the less privileged outnumber the well-to-do. The rights of the poor have been taken by certain people and they need to be adequately cared for. Failure to do this leads to chaos, calamity and other societal problems.

“The way out is for religious organisations and others to reach out to the rich and encourage them to play their role. The impact of philanthropy is that poverty levels will reduce drastically, and the less privileged will be empowered,” he said.

Reverend Father Ehusani noted that Nigeria ranks among the worst countries in terms of income inequality, stressing that faith-based giving can help close the widening gap.

ALSO READ: ‘Go to Court,’ Dangote Refinery dares marketers, alleges N1.5trn subsidy demands

He said: “Both religions speak against hoarding. You don’t hoard resources that people need to survive. We must preach against it, and beyond preaching, we must encourage the government and show them how other countries are addressing this.

“As religious organisations, we need to continue encouraging the wealthy to pool resources to establish charitable foundations.”

Archbishop Daniel also called on faith-based institutions to lead the conversation on philanthropy, drawing from both the Bible and the Qur’an to promote the care of the underprivileged.