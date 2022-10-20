Failure of FG to act fast cause of flooding ― Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has described the failure of the federal government to take necessary steps as the reason for the massive flood experienced in the country.

Obi stated this on Thursday when he visited Benue state to sympathise with victims of flood and Internally Displaced Persons.

The presidential candidate visited the Daudu IDP camp and victims of the flood at a rice mill in Wadata, Makurdi.

He promised that if he becomes president, he would bring a permanent solution to flooding.

“If I become president, I will bring a permanent solution to the problem,” Obi said.

He added, “The flood is not an accident. It was meant to happen. It was something the federal government could have controlled but they failed to do something,” Obi said.

The Labour Party presidential candidate said that he suspended his campaign to go around the country including Benue to sympathise with the people.

While decrying the flooding and its effects on the people, Obi said that it came at the time the state was battling with a humanitarian crisis.

“So I have come to identify with the victims in my own little way.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Professor Anthony Ijoho, SAN, who conducted him around the areas, appreciated Peter Obi for coming to identify with the Benue people and said that he (Obi) was the only presidential candidate that has come to visit the people.

