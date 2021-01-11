Fagbohun hands over to LASU acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oke

The eighth Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University(LASU) Ojo has handed over the reins of the university to the newly elected Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oyedamola Oke.

He handed over around 1.10 pm on Monday shortly after which he attended a pull-out parade as an honour organised by the security unit of the university to end his five-year- single tenure as the eighth substantive vice-chancellor and also a brief welcome back ceremony to the Faculty of Law of the university as a worthy representative and ambassador.

LASU is currently the second-best university in Nigeria as rated by The Times Higher Education Universities World ranking queuing behind the University of Ibadan.

However, Professor Oyedamola Oke is earlier in the day elected for his new role by the University’s Senate at its emergency meeting held at the instance of the Lagos State governor and visitor to the university, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, who gave the directive to do the election after he cancelled the initial selection process of a substantive successor for the university.

Until his new assignment, Professor Oke was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the university in charge of Administration.

He defeated his colleague, who is the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of Academics, Professor Wahab Elias, polling 61 votes against 51 in the election.

His appointment has been ratified by the governing council of the university and he is expected to act for 45 days pending the appointment of a substantive ninth vice-chancellor of the university.

