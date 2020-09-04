Fafa Ruffino, Flavour ride the airwaves with Chiwawa We

Afro pop music star and soul artiste, Fafa Ruffino appears not be held down by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic that dealt a huge blow to the music scene as the international rave making singer keeps breaking new grounds in the music industry.

Born in Benin and raised by her Ghanaian grandmother, Fafa’s unique singing abilities and clever approach to music earned her the support of her brother, who became her back bone during her music journey from age 13 till date.

For somebody who does not like basking in the euphoria of yesterday’s success, the singer who is earning recognitions from Africa and beyond with what some of her fans described as ever enchanting voice laced with exquisite flavour of music, nothing appears to be stopping the Benin-born hitmaker.

With her new single, Chiwawa We in which he featured one of Nigeria’s king of pop and highlife, Mr Flavour, currently ruling the airwaves followed with positive reviews on many music platforms across the globe, Fafa Ruffino is showing the rest of Africa and the world at large that she means business and would stop at nothing to take her music game to enviable heights.

Speaking about the success of the song and future plans, the sonorous singer described Chiwawa We as a love song created to appreciate every woman across the globe, saying women should be appreciated and honoured for the pivotal roles they keep playing in ensuring that the society gets even better.

The new tune was produced by Afrobeat top music producer Masterkraft as the song keeps breaking ground and getting airplay across Africa in less than two weeks of its release. The singer is signed under Cano production.

