Fafa Ruffino, Flavour ride the airwaves with Chiwawa We

Entertainment
By Segun Adebayo

Afro pop music star and soul artiste, Fafa Ruffino appears not be held down by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic that dealt a huge blow to the music scene as the international rave making singer keeps breaking new grounds in the music industry.

Born in Benin and raised by her Ghanaian grandmother, Fafa’s unique singing abilities and clever approach to music earned her the support of her brother, who became her back bone during her music journey from age 13 till date.

For somebody who does not like basking in the euphoria of yesterday’s success, the singer who is earning recognitions from Africa and beyond with what some of her fans described as ever enchanting voice laced with exquisite flavour of music, nothing appears to be stopping the Benin-born hitmaker.

ALSO READ: Lagos govt debunks rumour on audio and visual contents’ levy

With her new single, Chiwawa We in which he featured one of Nigeria’s king of pop and highlife, Mr Flavour, currently ruling the airwaves followed with positive reviews on many music platforms across the globe, Fafa Ruffino is showing the rest of Africa and the world at large that she means business and would stop at nothing to take her music game to enviable heights.

Speaking about the success of the song and future plans, the sonorous singer described Chiwawa We as a love song created to appreciate every woman across the globe, saying women should be appreciated and honoured for the pivotal roles they keep playing in ensuring that the society gets even better.

The new tune was produced by Afrobeat top music producer Masterkraft as the song keeps breaking ground and getting airplay across Africa in less than two weeks of its release. The singer is signed under Cano production.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FROM QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER, I NOW DRILL MADAM WELLA IN ZA OTHER ROOM TILL SHE CRIES TEARS OF JOY.

KILL IT ONCE! AND GET RID OF ULCER COMPLETELY WITH THIS NATURAL LASTING SOLUTION! PIKIN WAY SAY HIM MAMA NO GO REST, HIM NO GO REST TOO! CLICK HERE NOW TO PLACE ODER WITH FREE DELIVERY

You might also like
Entertainment

Rapper, B3ThaPlug, off to fresh start as he drops ‘What It Cost Me’,…

Entertainment

Emiboy rides music wave with Teni in new single ‘I Go Pay’

Entertainment

Mudi rides music waves with Wande Coal

Entertainment

Mike, wife welcome baby boy

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More