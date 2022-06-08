Fadahunsi procures N500 million worth of items for empowerment in Osun

Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi representing Osun East senatorial district under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distributed motorcycles to people of his constituency out of Items worth over N500 million were procured for their empowerment.

The lawmaker also pledged to distribute to them, buses, grinding machines, soap making machines and other empowerment tools that could make them be more productive in the society in no distant time.

Categories of beneficiaries cut across the ten local governments that constitute the district, he represents at the National Assembly.

Fadahunsi who also attended a church service at Saint Paul Anglican Church, Ilase with eminent personalities to rejoice with his wife, Mrs Victoria Adeola Fadahunsi on his 67th birthday anniversary last Saturday, distributed the motorbikes at Saint Paul Anglican Church in the town and appreciated the “Golden Delegates” who voted for him at the just concluded national assembly primary election to win his return Senatorial ticket.

Speaking at the event, the party chieftain charged party members to work in harmony, close rank, and resolve their acrimonies and differences that might cause disharmony among them.

Fadahunsi, however, appealed to them to work tirelessly to canvass and mobilise for the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the upcoming gubernatorial election on July 16th, 2022 saying, it is the pathway for party victory ahead of the 2023 general elections.





While explaining that, his mass empowerment programmes were meant for those who have been carefully selected across the wards within the senatorial district, the political chieftain further launched a new movement tagged, Atiku/Fadahunsi Youths Vanguard which he said was targeted as means to empower more youths within the zone.

He further encouraged all Osun East citizens to keep calm amidst the countless challenges of insecurity, poverty, and unemployment, that he has procured many tools of various categories capable of taking them out of the current situation if properly used.

