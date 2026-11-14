5 factors that can reduce solar panel efficiency during dry season 

Many homeowners assume that clear skies and intense sunlight guarantee maximum solar power production. However, peak sunshine during dry months does not automatically translate to peak energy output.

​Solar systems rely on light absorption rather than extreme heat to generate electricity. In fact, prolonged hot spells create environmental obstacles that slow down panel performance.

​In this article, Tribune Online examines the five major factors that lower your solar panel output during the dry season and how to protect your investment.

Excessive heat and high temperatures

​Solar panels generate electricity by absorbing light photons rather than collecting heat energy. When panel temperatures rise above standard test conditions of 25°C (77°F), the silicon semiconductor cells become less efficient at moving electrical charges.

​According to technical research by Cedargreentech, a solar panel loses roughly 0.3% to 0.5% of its output efficiency for every single degree Celsius the temperature rises above 25°C.

​During dry season heatwaves, dark solar panels can reach internal temperatures above 65°C. This thermal buildup significantly lowers total voltage output, causing your overall power generation to drop even under bright sunlight.

​Heavy dust and soot accumulation

​The dry season brings prolonged dry spells, airborne dust, pollen, and soot from open fires or generators. Without regular rain to clear the glass surfaces, thick layers of dirt form a barrier over the photovoltaic cells.

​Industry testing published by NREL shows that heavy dust accumulation, known as soiling, can reduce solar panel energy production by 20% to 50% if left uncleaned over long dry periods.

​This dust layer blocks sun rays from reaching the solar cells underneath. As a result, your system functions as if operating in constant shade, directly reducing daily battery charging speeds.

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​Shorter sunlight hours and low sun angles

​The dry season coincides with seasonal shifts in the earth’s tilt, which shortens daylight windows and alters sun angles across the sky.

​When the sun stays lower on the horizon during certain dry months, rays hit fixed rooftop panels at sharper angles. This angular path reduces the direct light intensity absorbed by the surface.

​Shorter daylight hours mean your panels have fewer peak sunlight hours to charge system batteries fully. This shift requires careful energy budgeting throughout the day.

​Atmospheric haze and airborne particles

​Clear skies often look bright, but dry seasons frequently feature atmospheric haze, dry dust storms, and smoke particles suspended in the air.

​These microscopic floating particles scatter incoming sunlight before it hits your roof. While light still reaches your panels, scattered diffuse light produces less power than clear, direct beams.

​Dust haze acts like a light filter across the sky. It lowers total solar irradiance and leaves panels producing less electricity than expected on bright afternoons.

​Wiring resistance and inverter overheating

​High ambient temperatures do not affect solar panels alone; they also impact your system wiring and power inverter.

​Electrical wires naturally build up higher resistance as temperatures rise, which leads to energy losses along the cables running from your roof to your home inverter.

​At the same time, solar inverters can overheat inside warm control rooms. When an inverter gets too hot, its internal safety system automatically lowers power production through thermal derating to prevent permanent circuit damage.

​Step-by-step actions to maintain efficiency

​To keep your solar system operating efficiently throughout the dry season, follow these practical steps:

​Rinse Panels Regularly: Spray your solar panels gently with clean water early in the morning or late in the evening when the glass is cool. Avoid cleaning hot glass during mid-day to prevent thermal shock cracks.

​Improve Airflow Below Panels: Ensure installer mounting brackets maintain a gap of at least 4 to 6 inches between your roof surface and the panels to allow natural wind cooling underneath.

​Keep Inverters Cool: Install your inverter and battery system in a well-ventilated, shaded room or install a dedicated cooling fan to avoid thermal derating.

​Inspect Wiring Connections: Have a qualified technician inspect cabling once a year to verify that wires remain tight and insulated against high thermal degradation.