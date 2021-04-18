Factional PDP suspends Kwankwaso

A faction of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, over the crisis that characterised the Northwest Zonal Congress in Kaduna last week.

The suspension was contained in a query letter issued to the former Kano Central Senator by a faction of the party signed by its Secretary, H. A. Tsanyawa.

However, indications are that the Kwankwasiyya group loyal to Dr Kwankwaso, was recognised by the national body of the PDP.

It will be recalled that the PDP in Kano is factionalised with former governor, Dr Kwankwaso leading a faction and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Aminu Wali heading the other group.

The Northwest zonal congress of the PDP in Kaduna last Saturday ended in a fiasco as thugs took over the venue destroying ballot boxes and tearing the ballot papers.

The letter dated April 16, 2021 said Senator Kwankwaso was suspended on a three-count charge that includes leading his supporters into a shameful and embarrassing act of thuggery of disrupting the democratic process during the PDP Northwest zonal convention of April 10, 2021.

The letter also said, “That you are also charged for abusing our two serving governors and major Northwest stakeholders present during the convention.

“That your supporters have destroyed the election materials on your directives and in your presence.”

It said the executive council meeting held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 have unanimously resolved to suspend him and his supporters for three months in accordance with the provision of section 58(1) of the PDP constitution.

Also, the letter added that Kwankwaso is requested to answer the query within 48 hours and state why the provision of section 59(1) (2) (3) and (4) would not be applied against him.

